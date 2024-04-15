Netizens reminisce about Bonang hosting Khloe and Kim Kardashian

"You guys, do you remember when Bonang hosted Khloe and Kim Kardashian ?"Many netizens reminisced about the moment, and others shared how rude the Kardashians were during their Top Billing interview. See some of the comments below:"WOW!! Bonang is definitely the girl she thinks she is and people be comparing her with Tyla."" Bonang is a legend.. She is in her own league.""Yes.

"I remember them being so rude on top billing. Kim was on her phone during the entire interview and even Khloe asked her stop and she didn't.""Yah and they got chewed up after that for tweeting they were stranded in Cape Town it’s literally the only thing that pops up in my head when i think of them and South Africa.""I hated they're Top Billing interview they were rude...Kim was on her phone the whole time mangikhumbula kahle.

Fans flooded Bonang's comments with suggestions of their favourite beauty brands and owners with either nail parlours or hair salons.

Bonang Khloe Kardashian Kim Kardashian Top Billing Interview Rude Netizens

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brieflyza / 🏆 10. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyla vs Bonang Matheba: SA Debates Who Is Bigger: “The Disrespect Bonang Gets Is Disgusting”Social media users are debating about singer Tyla and media personality Bonang Matheba's success. Some are saying Tyla is now bigger than Queen B.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Kim Kardashian faces legal heat over alleged furniture fiascoKim Kardashian, the Queen of reality TV, is facing off against the Donald Judd Foundation in a legal battle over alleged knockoff furniture.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with Kate Middleton jabKim Kardashian's latest Instagram antics collided with the enigmatic absence of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kim Jong Un says now is time to be ready for war, KCNA says - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Kim gave field guidance on Wednesday at Kim Jong Il University of Military and Politics

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Bonang Mohale receives prestigious leadership awardBonang Mohale, chancellor of the University of the Free State and chairperson of various companies, has been recognized for his successful leadership with the 2023 ME-Vision Academy's Exclusive Recognition award.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

‘Bigger than Bonang’: X users compare Tyla to Queen B'If we’re keeping it real, Tyla is bigger than Bonang,' an X user wrote sparking a debate about who the bigger SA star is. What do you think?

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »