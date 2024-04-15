Netizens reminisce about Bonang hosting Khloe and Kim Kardashian

"You guys, do you remember when Bonang hosted Khloe and Kim Kardashian ?"Many netizens reminisced about the moment, and others shared how rude the Kardashians were during their Top Billing interview. See some of the comments below:"WOW!! Bonang is definitely the girl she thinks she is and people be comparing her with Tyla."" Bonang is a legend.. She is in her own league.""Yes.
"I remember them being so rude on top billing. Kim was on her phone during the entire interview and even Khloe asked her stop and she didn't.""Yah and they got chewed up after that for tweeting they were stranded in Cape Town it’s literally the only thing that pops up in my head when i think of them and South Africa.""I hated they're Top Billing interview they were rude...Kim was on her phone the whole time mangikhumbula kahle.
Fans flooded Bonang's comments with suggestions of their favourite beauty brands and owners with either nail parlours or hair salons.
Bonang Khloe Kardashian Kim Kardashian Top Billing Interview Rude Netizens
