Nelson Mandela Bay's Mayor Gary van Niekerk says he will bungee jump from the Bloukrans Bridge in a "Faf Speedo".After a nail-biting final Rugby World Cup match between the Springboks and All Blacks on Saturday, captain Siya Kolisi's birthplace - the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality - is ecstatic that the Webb Ellis Cup will return to home soil.

Not only did hundreds of Gqeberha-based Bok supporters brace the icy, wet weather to watch the game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and Axxess Fan Park at the Boardwalk Mall, but Mayor Gary van Niekerk made a promise last week that he intends to keep.

To celebrate the Boks' win, Van Niekerk will bungee jump from Bloukrans Bridge in Tsitsikamma at noon wearing the iconic SA-branded Speedo made famous by Springbok Faf de Klerk. Bloukrans Bridge is the world's highest commercial bungee jump site at 216 metres above the Bloukrans River.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. headtopics.com

