Nearly half a million pupils MIA as matric exams kick off

As matric exams roll out, alarming statistics reveal that nearly half a million pupils have gone MIA that were supposed to be writing.nearly 500,000 learners should have been preparing for their matric exams, but they are nowhere to be seen.Matric exams:Nearly half a million pupils who should be writing but are not

In 2012, DBE disclosed that 1,208,973 Grade one students attended regular schools, 46,149 attended independent institutions, and 1,162,824 attended public schools.Segoe highlighted that even in fee-free schools, there are financial obligations like textbook fees, which are a challenge for some parents.

The economic downturn, job losses, and worsening financial conditions force children out of school, Segoe said onA recent study indicates a notable rise in teen pregnancies among these students, leading to increased girl-child absenteeism from school.Balancing motherhood, chores, and schoolwork becomes especially challenging for these girls, resulting in lower academic performance compared to boys.

Moreover, gender-based violence presents an additional danger to the safety and education of these students, as they face a risk of abuse, particularly when they rent accommodation close to school.

