Ndlanya Questions Chiefs' Training Of Strikers

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 20: Ranga Chivaviro of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Pollen Ndlanya has discussed his frustration as to how Amakhosi create a lot of chances but don't finish most of them. Ndlanya questions the training of strikers for their lack of confidence in front of goal.

In an exclusive interview with Soccer Laduma, Ndlanya discusses what he feels Chiefs need to do to improve their conversion rate.The Glamour Boys lost 2-1 to Golden Arrows in the PSL on Saturday, in what was interim coach Cavin Johnson's first game in charge. headtopics.com

"For me I don't think it's a question of quality. It's not about saying that these players are not Chiefs quality. No. You make an ordinary player to become an exceptional player," Ndlanya told Soccer Laduma.

"And I don't believe that we don't have strikers any more. We have strikers. What I question is the training methods. As a striker or any forward player you have to train on how you are going to approach the game. headtopics.com

"It's like you are preparing for exams. What you study is what you are going to write during the exams. It's the same with strikers. What they train during the week is what they give in a game.

