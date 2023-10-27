Ncikazi outlines Pirates preparation for high-flying Polokwane city

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi during the CAF Confederation Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Royal Leopards at Orlando Stadium on March 13, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.Assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has outlined Orlando Pirates’ preparations for their upcoming DStv Premiership clash against Polokwane City.

The Buccaneers are set to host Rise and Shine at Orlando Stadium on Friday evening. The Soweto Giants go into the encounter on the back of a poor run of results in the league, with just two wins from six matches.They will also have to manage a tight schedule having faced AmaZulu just two days prior to their clash against Polokwane.

"We are in that stage of this season where recovery protocols supersede the physicalisation of the players based on having played few days ago and we're playing again very soon," Ncikazi told the club’s media ahead of the clash. headtopics.com

At the opposite corner, newly promoted City are undefeated in their last four matches in the league and are sitting fifth on the log table, seven spots above The Buccaneers who have three games in hand.

"So, one it's a it's a tough opponent lots of transitions lots of experience in Mabena and Mashikinya and lots of speed in Ramadu and Oswin Appollis on the sides. "So, we are prepared for such and I’m just happy that we've got a squad like we have and we should get over the line with the team that we have."According to the match preview released by Pirates, Riveiro will still be without goal keeper Sipho Chaine who suffered an injury against Cape Town Spurs and may turn to Melusi Buthelezi who was in goal for the Buccaneers’ last two outings. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines

Read more:

KickOffMagazine »

Pirates Talk To The Birds About DefenderPirates Talk To The Birds About Defender Read more ⮕

Lepasa, Mofokeng & Co, How Pirates Produce StarsLepasa, Mofokeng & Co, How Pirates Produce Stars Read more ⮕

Pirates’ Riveiro on AmaZulu draw, sends warning to SundownsDespite the goalless draw against AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro sends a warning to Mamelodi Sundowns. Read more ⮕

Riveiro hits back at critics over Pirates' league formRiveiro hits back at critics over Pirates' league form Read more ⮕

Eva Nga To Ponder Pirates FutureEva Nga To Ponder Pirates Future Read more ⮕

Pirates coach Riveiro rues lack of killer instinctGoals seem to have dried up at Pirates, especially in the league, where they have failed to score in their last two games. Read more ⮕