NB Publishers to Release Book on Anele Tembe and AKA's Relationship

NB Publishers last week revealed that Ferguson was to release a book about Anele Tembe and AKA ’s relationship, titled ' When Love Kills '.bookTony and Lynn Forbes said they do not endorse Ferguson’s new book and have distanced themselves from the read.

“My new book will hit the shelves next week. It’s been a real journey to get this out. It nearly killed my own relationship. It’s a story that broke my heart,” the author concluded.

