Naudè and O’Leary win inaugural Jozi Triathlon

Rudolf Naudè continued his fine start to the triathlon season with a victory in the standard distance during the inaugural SEESA Jozi Triathlon on October 21, as the Vanderbijlpark resident powered home on the run to hold off Matthew Greer and Philip Sergeant.

He swam the 1.5km double-lapper in 28:47. On the bike, he made the most of the cycling-friendly conditions, despite the potholes, to complete the 40km course in 49.29. On the run, he completed the 10km dash in 40:56 to finish the race in two hours.

He explained he had to use his experience to find his way through some difficult points in the water, especially after turning on the first buoy to face the wind. The experienced triathlete said he was delighted with his sub-two hours finish, adding that everything went according to plan. headtopics.com

O’Leary swam the 1.5km course at 39:03 and completed the 40km cycling at 01:07:54. On the run, she clocked a quick-fire 48:12 to land the women’s title. “It was very nice but windy. The vibe is awesome. The weather is hot, which is what everyone prefers. I will come back again next year,” she said.

Alessandro Fanicchi and Natalie Roberton won the men's and women’s sprint event while Damion Gomez and Benonian Amy Jackson powered home first to win the men's and women’s super-sprint race.

Read more:

BoksburgNews »

African Throne Tour: Nasty C and Cassper Wrap Up Their Concert at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in JoziNasty C and Cassper Nyovest's African Throne Tour has come to an end. The two hip hop giants will be wrapping it up in Johannesburg for their last show. Read more ⮕

Queue management systems: Why going local is lekker!In today’s fast-paced world, queue management solutions are still the unsung heroes of busy businesses. What makes them even more amazing? Choosing local, of course! Read more ⮕

Local researchers exhume oldest brittle stars of Southern HemisphereAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

Local SEO for Small Businesses: Strategies to Dominate Your Niche MarketSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Electoral Commission Sets Date for By-Elections to Fill Vacant Local Government PositionsThe National Electoral Commission (NEC) has set October 28 as the date to fill vacant positions in local government leadership from Village to District levels. Read more ⮕

Benoni gets new rehab centreBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕