Nationwide Strike at Nigerian Ports Causes Huge Losses

While President Bola Tinubu is in Saudi Arabia seeking investors, labour leader Joe Ajaero is attacked, leading to a nationwide strike and huge losses. The 14 November strike entered its second day at the Apapa and Tin Can Ports, which account for 89% of the country’s total maritime trade. Trucks were not allowed to convey goods, forcing shippers to incur demurrage. The Nigeria Customs Service generates an average of N4bn ($5m) daily from the ports.

However, our correspondent reported that customs officers were playing cards to bide their time as the ports were deserted due to the strike

