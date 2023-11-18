National Treasury withdraws proposed amendment to Income Tax Act

National Treasury has withdrawn the proposed amendment to the Income Tax Act pertaining to offshore entities of South African multinationals. The amendment was withdrawn because the case is heading to the Constitutional Court . However, tax experts predict legislative changes that will impact multinationals with similar offshore structures .





Read more: MONEYWEB » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: SARS eFiling for income tax return: how to file and submit in 2023?Do you wish to learn how to submit tax returns on eFiling? Here is a comprehensive guide on the registration process and how to file your income tax returns.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: Reminder: SARS income tax return deadline is TODAYA reminder that if you’re one of the 925 000 taxpayers who has put it off, the SARS income tax return deadline is TODAY.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: No tax breaks for batteries, inverters: Treasury pushes back on extension proposalsNo tax breaks for batteries, inverters: Treasury pushes back on extension proposals

Source: News24 | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Punitive Tax on Interest IncomeWhat to do … what to do?

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Rwanda: Low-Income Earners to Get Tax Cut as Rwanda Enforces LawLow-income earners, like primary school teacher Angelique Uwubuntu, will, starting this November, receive relatively higher pay as the government moves to enforce a relevant provision of the 2022 income tax law, The New Times understands.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: The National Treasury is Not Protecting and Prioritising the Development and Wellbeing of ChildrenPress Release - The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on 1 November, is short-sighted in that it fails to protect and prioritise the development and wellbeing of children. It continues the path of austerity budgeting at a time when increased social spending is urgently needed.

Source: allafrica | Read more »