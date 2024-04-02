National Assembly Speaker's application to prevent arrest dismissed

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will face the music now that the het application to prevent the NPA has been dismissed by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. On Tuesday, Judge Potterill dismissed her urgent application for an interdict against an impending arrest following reports of allegations of a multi-million Rand corruption investigation.
NPA spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhanga said, “The wheels of justice will now be in motion” after Potterill said nothing unlawful had been done against Mapisa-Nqakula. to necessitate an interdiction. “We have always maintained that this was unprecedented (Mapisa-Nqakula’s application to prevent an arrest, which has not happened), and we didn’t have to be brought to cour
South Africa: National Assembly Speaker to be charged with briberyNational Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is required to hand herself over for arrest on Friday following a graft investigation which could put the governing African National Congress on the back foot ahead of general elections on 29 May.
