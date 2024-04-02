National Assembly Speaker's application to prevent arrest dismissed

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will face the music now that the het application to prevent the NPA has been dismissed by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. On Tuesday, Judge Potterill dismissed her urgent application for an interdict against an impending arrest following reports of allegations of a multi-million Rand corruption investigation.

NPA spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhanga said, “The wheels of justice will now be in motion” after Potterill said nothing unlawful had been done against Mapisa-Nqakula. to necessitate an interdiction. “We have always maintained that this was unprecedented (Mapisa-Nqakula’s application to prevent an arrest, which has not happened), and we didn’t have to be brought to cour

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tsenoli to act as National Assembly's speaker in Parliament in the absence of Mapisa-NqakulaTsenoli to act as National Assembly's speaker in Parliament in the absence of Mapisa-Nqakula

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

National Assembly Speaker Challenges Arrest in CourtNational Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has filed an application with the High Court in Pretoria challenging her arrest on charges of money laundering and corruption. She requests to be summoned to appear in court instead of being arrested and asks for access to evidence against her. The urgent application is expected to be heard next week.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

DA submits formal vote of no confidence in National Assembly SpeakerDA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says Mapisa-Nqakula should have resigned instead of taking special leave following reports of corruption.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

‘Baseless allegations’: Parly calls for fact-checking amid National Assembly Speaker’s arrest rumoursParliament blamed Holomisa and media outlets for not verifying the truth behind the Speaker's arrest.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

JUST IN: National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to appear in courtNational Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has handed herself over at the Pretoria Central Police Station and will appear in court in Friday morning.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

South Africa: National Assembly Speaker to be charged with briberyNational Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is required to hand herself over for arrest on Friday following a graft investigation which could put the governing African National Congress on the back foot ahead of general elections on 29 May.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »