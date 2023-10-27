National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly on Thursday adopted the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill which has been slammed by most parties.

Opposition MPs have rejected the so-called BELA Bill, with some parties vowing to take the legislation on review. It also confirms the abolishment of corporal punishment and also bans the bringing of liquor onto public school premises or being in possession of alcohol.

Parties clashed on Thursday over the contentious BELA Bill, with opposition parties saying it centralises power and takes over language and admission policy from school governing bodies."The bill that responds to the current needs in terms of the changing demographics of our communities and findings by the courts and out own observations. headtopics.com

