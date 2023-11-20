NASA's DSOC Experiment Achieves Farthest-Ever Demonstration of Optical Communications

NASA's Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment has successfully beamed a near-infrared laser encoded with test data from a distance of nearly 16 million kilometers. This is the farthest-ever demonstration of optical communications. The experiment was conducted using the recently launched Psyche spacecraft, which is equipped with DSOC. The test data was sent to the Hale Telescope at Caltech's Palomar Observatory in California.

DSOC is designed to send high-bandwidth test data to Earth during its two-year technology demonstration as Psyche travels to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter





