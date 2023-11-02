Nanny, child (4) narrowly escape injury after truck ploughs into home

The truck, which came hurtling down the road, caused mayhem and carnage as it collided with multiple vehicles before crashing through several yards and slamming into a home.However, angry residents in the area said this was a tragedy that had been predicted as errant truck drivers were repeatedly diverted off the N3 to avoid congestion before the compulsory stop at the first arrestor bed.

“I had no idea the truck had smashed into the house. I thought there was a crash on the road, but as I stepped out of the room, I was shocked to see what had actually happened,” said the nanny, as paramedics treated her for shock.The little boy, also in shock, sat next to his nanny as emergency services and neighbours descended on the home to help. The boy’s parents, who arrived shortly after the accident, hugged the child repeatedly, relieved that he was okay.

“From my window, I have a clear view of Howick Road. I was sitting at my desk when I heard an incredibly loud rumbling noise coming from up the road. I thought it was a typical road accident. The truck passed right in front of me and then crashed through the wall, collided with two cars before crashing into the adjacent home.

“This poses a significant threat, not only to our infrastructure but also to road users. We’ve just witnessed a truck veer off the road and into a resident’s property. This is what we feared would happen all along.

