– Nandi Mxokozeli on Nedbank Private Wealth being crowned South Africa’s Top Private Bank

In this Business Talk with Michael Avery interview, Nandi Mxokozeli – Interim Managing Executive at Nedbank Private Wealth – discusses Nedbank Private Wealth being crowned South Africa’s Top Private Bank.

Mxokozeli is a highly experienced wealth management professional who has worked in several important positions at Nedbank. As a qualified CA, she is extremely passionate about the finance industry and has built a strong reputation for caring about skills development.

As such, Mxokozeli is a strong voice for Nedbank’s graduate programme, as well as on issues relating to female representation in the workplace.In this Business Talk interview, Mxokozeli discusses Nedbank Private Wealth’s impressive success at the 2023 Intellidex Top Private Banks and Wealth Managers Awards. headtopics.com

She details how Nedbank Private Wealth achieved the title of South Africa’s Top Private Bank, and explains what this means to her and her colleagues. Mxokozeli then discusses how Nedbank Private Wealth plans to hold onto this title, before talking about the other awards Nedbank Private Wealth and its employees won on the night.

She also unpacks the services Nedbank Private Wealth offers to its clients, and what sets these services apart from those of its competitors.

