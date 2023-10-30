Namibia to End Raw Materials Export - Driver of Economic Growth and Job Creation

Statement by His Excellency President Hage G. Geingob on The Occasion of the EU-Namibia Business Forum

Harvard defined a state as a political division of a body of people that occupies a territory defined by frontiers. Henceforth, the separation of powers is important because it provides a vital system of checks and balances.

We need to revisit policy frameworks and solutions that give the economy every chance to drive growth that is inclusive. I am extremely optimistic about the future of our country and, by extension, the impact it will have on the rest of the world. headtopics.com

So, if we can process the raw materials, we will have value locally, we will keep the jobs and we will create wealth for our people, which is what this reform policy should advocate. Hence, the intention is to attract more investment in the downstream industry.

Moreover, the contrary is true that we believe this move can spur the growth of processing plants in the country.Many African countries fear that this could stifle trade with African partners since a country that has banned the export of such minerals wouldn't allow raw materials to be sent to another nation. headtopics.com

The continent deciding to dictate the pace of import and export of such materials would make it an unstoppable force.The potential investors should create new jobs and transfer skills, for the benefit of Namibians.If policy reform discourages the export of raw minerals, I believe extra steps need to be taken so that the Namibian people can get more out of their resources.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

EU-Namibia Business Forum - Recap of Day OneAnd that’s a wrap for Day 1 of the ENBF2023! â¨Here are today's main highlights: Read more ⮕

EU-Namibia Business Forum - Recap of Day TwoThe ENBF2023 has officially come to a close! Let us recap the key highlights from this second and last day focusing on Critical Raw Materials: Read more ⮕

Front End Developer (Angular & React) at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Front End Developer (Angular & React) at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Back End Drupal Developer at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Back End Drupal Developer at Accenture - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕