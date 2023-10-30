Namibia: Pirates' Struggles Continue

In a hard and physical match, that saw several injuries on both sides, Viera Kazongominja opened the scoring for Young African when he volleyed home a header into the box by Roger Katjiteo after barely 10 minutes.

Young African, however, regained the initiative and stretched their lead after an error by Pirates goalie Tshiamiso Pieters who kicked the ball into his own defender and Roger Majafa pounced to send a long shot into an empty net to put Young African 2-0 ahead after 32 minutes.

Pirates once again came close early in the second half when Lionel Rooi had a shot blocked, with Tjitaura's rebound going narrowly wide, but Young African had more chances of their own, with a Mbaunguraije Hange goal being ruled out for offside, while another Hange shot went narrowly wide of goals. headtopics.com

Young African caught Pirates napping when they scored directly from the restart as Tjimbauja Kapuuo raced onto a throughball to beat Pieters at close range. It was too little too late, though, as Young African held on for a vital away win, which saw them moving four places up to eighth position on nine points on the log.

It was Costa Khaiseb's first match in charge as head coach after he replaced Ali Akan who stepped down after their 1-0 defeat to Eeshoke Chula Chula a fortnight ago.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com

"Ali stepped down, I understand his wife has been a bit sick. He felt he needed to support her more, so we wish him the best of luck and strength, but somebody has to continue to steer the ship and that's where Costa came in, although he was already part of the set-up," he added.

