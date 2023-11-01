Namibia: Ongos Valley Refuses to Budge On Solar Power

The N$25 billion housing project is a 20-year mixed use development being erected just 14 kilometres from Windhoek's central business district. The area covers 1 743 hectares, with 28 000 dwellings to be constructed that will include schools, numerous malls and service stations, as well as institutions and businesses.

On the other hand, the City is fighting in court for a review of the solar power project approval Ongos received from energy minister Tom Alweendo. The minister allegedly granted OVD permission to operate within the City's electricity distribution and supply licences.

Second respondent of the legal challenge, the Electricity Control Board (ECB), last year communicated that OVD received approval from the energy ministry to operate its solar power plant within the city.

Ongos respondents have in the meantime noted their intention to oppose the City's legal challenge with the matter expected back in court on 6 November 2023. It is estimated that Namibia will have to construct more than 30 000 houses annually over the next 10 years to clear the escalating housing backlog of approximately 300 000 houses.

"Leverage lessons from the student village and Windhoek housing projects to refine the housing public private partnership framework, while also implementing digitalisation measures to improve cost and efficiency of the entire land delivery process, including land design, titling, approval, and registration," the bank recommended.

