Namibia: FAO Supports Namibia's Water Security Efforts

This day is observed annually on 16 October, but was held belatedly. This year's theme underscores the importance of responsible water management in the face of challenges posed by population growth, urbanisation, economic development and climate change.

She also informed the community present that FAO is providing smallholder farmers with the training and resources they need to adopt water-efficient agricultural practices. They are also helping them to improve their water management skills through capacity-building training initiatives.

Additionally, between 2018 and 2019, FAO implemented the project"Improving water access in the drought-affected regions of Namibia", which was funded to the amount of US$200 000 by the government of Korea.

Before the main World Food Day commemoration event at Kayova village, Namwater CEO Abraham Nehemia, as delegated by agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein, delivered food parcels to the family of the 16 food poison victims and two other homesteads who perished in June this year.

Schlettwein said water has enormous and understated values to households, food production, cultural activities, the provision of health, education, economic activities and the maintenance of the natural environment.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Some areas likely to experience complete water shutdown: Joburg Water - SABC News“The Brixton reservoir is currently at 21% this morning.'

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THESANEWS: Johannesburg Water: Vandalism leads to water supply challengesJohannesburg Water says it is aware of the water supply interruption currently affecting Lanseria south and surrounding areas.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: 'I want a chance to know that I belong': LGBTQ+ activist challenges Namibia's sodomy law'I want a chance to know that I belong': LGBTQ+ activist challenges Namibia's sodomy law

Source: News24 | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Namibia raises economic growth forecasts for this year and nextNamibia now expects economic growth of 3.5% in 2023 and 2.9% next year, up from earlier forecasts of 3.2% and 2.2%, supported by higher manufacturing output and strong demand for services, Finance Minister Ipumbu Shiimi said on Tuesday.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Namibia: Ruling On Sodomy Law Reserved for May 2024Three judges of the Windhoek High Court yesterday reserved their judgment on a constitutional challenge of the validity of the common law crimes of sodomy and unnatural offences, and all statutory enactments that refer to or incorporate such crimes.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Public Protector finds Tshwane failed to provide clean water to Hammanskraal residentsAccording to the report, the residents of Hammanskraal are not receiving clean water that is suitable for human consumption.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »