Namibia: FAO Supports Namibia's Water Security Efforts

This day is observed annually on 16 October, but was held belatedly. This year's theme underscores the importance of responsible water management in the face of challenges posed by population growth, urbanisation, economic development and climate change.
She also informed the community present that FAO is providing smallholder farmers with the training and resources they need to adopt water-efficient agricultural practices. They are also helping them to improve their water management skills through capacity-building training initiatives.
Additionally, between 2018 and 2019, FAO implemented the project"Improving water access in the drought-affected regions of Namibia", which was funded to the amount of US$200 000 by the government of Korea.
Before the main World Food Day commemoration event at Kayova village, Namwater CEO Abraham Nehemia, as delegated by agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein, delivered food parcels to the family of the 16 food poison victims and two other homesteads who perished in June this year.
Schlettwein said water has enormous and understated values to households, food production, cultural activities, the provision of health, education, economic activities and the maintenance of the natural environment.
