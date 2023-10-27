Nairobi Lawyer Warms Hearts by Cleaning Clothes for Wife, Doing House Chores: 'Not a Chauvinist'

Lawyer Peter Wanyama caused netizens to have mixed reactions after washing clothes for his family so that his wife could rest

The couple buried their baby about two weeks ago after the wife underwent a Caesarean Section procedure The Legal Compliance Specialist at Manyonge Wanyama Associates & Advocates said he does housework to show leadership in the family- A famous lawyer has touched the hearts of many after washing clothes for his wife and children while at home."When my wife cannot do the housework, and the househelp is away for whatever reason, I step in to do the housework because I am the leader of the home," he said.

"I ignore them; we are not living in a chauvinistic society. In the big hotels, men are the best cooks and chefs," he said.Johannesburg expired food repackaging warehouse uncovered by SAPS, South Africans are concerned headtopics.com

"That's a stereotype; we must change those stereotypes. We must provide strategic leadership in the society. Apart from washing, I also cook and shop; I know how to shop for the best vegetables in the market ," he said.

When he posted his photo washing clothes on Facebook, netizens had much to say and below are some of the reactions."Love this!❤️ Thank you for helping and letting your lovely wife rest as she recovers. May God Bless the work of your hands."instead. The young champ did not seem particularly pleased in the hilarious video his stunning bae posted of him doing housework.video of her man doing the work he was not expecting to do when he came over. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Swiss-Belhotel International Continues Expansion in Africa with Second Property in NairobiSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

- 'Girl' Linked to the Murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Chief Pleads GuiltyA presumed teenage girl linked to the murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo has pleaded guilty to the offence. Read more ⮕

UK Court Clears Nigerian Lawyer of WrongdoingFor years, during the litigation in the United Kingdom, the Nigerian government and its lawyers accused Mr Shasore of not pursuing the government's case diligently. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Top Five New Songs Trending in RwandaRwandan artistes are dropping back-to-back smash hits that are winning hearts of music lovers. Read more ⮕

Men say they are spending more time on household chores, and would like to do moreMen say they are spending more time on household chores, and would like to do more – survey Read more ⮕