Nairobi Lawyer Warms Hearts by Cleaning Clothes for Wife, Doing House Chores: 'Not a Chauvinist'

Lawyer Peter Wanyama caused netizens to have mixed reactions after washing clothes for his family so that his wife could rest
The couple buried their baby about two weeks ago after the wife underwent a Caesarean Section procedure The Legal Compliance Specialist at Manyonge Wanyama Associates & Advocates said he does housework to show leadership in the family- A famous lawyer has touched the hearts of many after washing clothes for his wife and children while at home."When my wife cannot do the housework, and the househelp is away for whatever reason, I step in to do the housework because I am the leader of the home," he said.
"I ignore them; we are not living in a chauvinistic society. In the big hotels, men are the best cooks and chefs," he said.
"That's a stereotype; we must change those stereotypes. We must provide strategic leadership in the society. Apart from washing, I also cook and shop; I know how to shop for the best vegetables in the market ," he said.
"Love this!❤️ Thank you for helping and letting your lovely wife rest as she recovers. May God Bless the work of your hands."