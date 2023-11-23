NAG to Livestream rAge 2023 with Enhanced Production

NAG, official broadcast partner of rAge 2023, have taken things to a whole new level this year, with a stand that promises to blow you away!10thDecember, and NAG will be livestreaming the entire event, with more pizazz than ever before. “We want to bring rAge closer to the fans this year,” says Regardt van der Berg, the Editor at NAG.

“We’ve partnered with a number of high-end brands, such as Outdoor Photo, Canon, Rode, and Blackmagic, to put cameras all around the event and to boost our livestreaming capabilities.” These partners were chosen by NAG to help elevate the live stream production and to bring a rAge live stream to the fans unlike anything South Africa has seen before. “We will be able to manage the whole production much more smoothly and it will look better than ever before,” says van der Berg. “Not only do we have some of the best hardware at our disposal this year, but we’ll be able to bring much more of the event to online viewers so you won’t just see what’s happening on the NAG stand, you’ll be able to see all the major attractions via the live strea





