Nabi Interested In Chiefs Player?

The Siya crew has been led to believe that Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mduduzi Shabalala has attracted interest from the continent. The Glamour Boys promoted the skilful attacker from the club’s development ranks under coach Arthur Zwane in the 2022/23 season.
He was billed as a gem upon his promotion, and for the most part has lived up to that billing despite the club undergoing coaching changes since then. With Shabalala dishing out one eye-catching performance after the other, this publication has subsequently been informed that the 19-year-old has attracted interest from elsewhere in Africa, with Nasreddine Nabi’s AS FAR of Morocco understood to be monitoring his situation.Get 14 days free to read all the stories on SNL24.com. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
