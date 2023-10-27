Naak Musiq dedicates new song to the Springboks ahead of the Rugby World Cup Finals: 'Bring it home'

Durban musician Naak Musiq has dedicated a new song to the Springboks ahead of their Rugby World Cup finals tournament

The Springboks will be playing against their arch-rivals, New Zealand, in France at the Stade de France, ParisSpringboksThe Durbanite shared a video of him on Instagram, recording the catchy tune which he said was an ode to the Springboks.

The Springboks have Mzansi in a state of anxiety and jubilation as they get ready to face off their arch-rivals at the RugbyHave you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our headtopics.com

This will be the first time since 1995 that the Bokke faces off against New Zealand in France at the Stade de France, Paris."We are all behind South Africa no matter what lol. We are proud of South African rugby and many sportsmanship viva Africa."South Africans are eagerly waiting for Saturday, 28 October, to arrive as they rally behind the Boks, hoping they defeat the All Blacks.

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Bookies on the fence ahead of the Springboks vs All Blacks Rugby World Cup finalThe sportsbooks can't make up their minds about who they think will win the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Halfback Headaches?Antonie Claasen discusses the Springboks' halfbacks headaches ahead of their Rugby World Cup Final clash against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

Springboks vs All Blacks: Biggest match in rugby history – PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONThe biggest ever Rugby World Cup final and the greatest match in rugby history is upon as with the Springboks and All Blacks fighting for everything and more. Read more ⮕

Drama as parrot predicts Springboks’ win in Rugby World Cup final (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok! Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final: Springboks 7-1 split for All Blacks showdownSpringboks coach Jacques Nienaber has opted for a 7-1 split to face the All Blacks in the World Cup final at Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕

Jacques Nienaber to leave Springboks with top World Rugby award?Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, lock Eben Etzebeth and flyhalf Manie Libbok are among the nominees for the 2023 World Rugby Awards. Read more ⮕