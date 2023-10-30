Mzwanele Manyi goes at Cyril Ramaphosa for wearing wrong Bok jersey during final

Politician Jimmy Manyi has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa for flouting tournament rules for wearing a Bok jersey with the MTN logo. Pictures: @MzwaneleManyi/X (formely Twitter)

As the rest of the country saw a glorious moment when Captain Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis trophy alongside President “How does Ramaphosa explain wearing the MTN branded jersey at the disadvantage of other sponsors and blatant flouting of tournament rules. Is this another example of bad error of judgment or failure to comprehend perceived conflict with his erstwhile private interests in MTN?” averred Manyi on Twitter.jersey he wore. But on the official South African Rugby website, MTN sits as the headline sponsor of the reigning World Champions.

Manyi said the President needs to apologise to Nike and SA Rugby. “He was handed the right official T-shirt by Captain Siya Kolisi. But no, he put on the MTN branded jersey, his ‘erstwhile’ company to dwarf the official sponsor. This is wholly unethical. I am embarrassed as a South African,” Manyi said.Read more headtopics.com

“When we named MTN as our new headline sponsor four years ago, we realised that it represented a pivotal moment for SA Rugby and that welcoming a company of MTN’s size and reach was a significant moment for the sport,”MTN is the headline sponsor of the Springboks, after extending its contract with the SA Rugby Union in 2021 by five years.

“We enjoyed a great relationship with ASICS and really appreciate the contribution that the company made over the past eight years,” said Roux, in a statement. “It’s always sad to see a valued partner depart but we understand that business strategies shift over time and we wish ASICS well in its continued journey in South Africa.” headtopics.com

