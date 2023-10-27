Mzansi Wants Somizi To Go to France and Teach the Boks the Haka: “They Need You There Mshana”

PAY ATTENTION:When it comes to dancing, you cannot fail Somizi Mhlongo. The choreographer petitioned to go and teach our Boks some moves.Somizi Mhlongo recently shared several ideas on Instagram on how the Boks should consider doing the Haka.

Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that it would become a public holiday if the Springboks clinch the Rugby World Cup final on Sunday, October 29th. In anticipation of the Boks' match against the All Blacks,Check your email and confirm your subscriptionYou are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your email and confirm your subscription

Read more:

brieflyza »

‘Asinesabi ne Haka yenu yodumo’: Springboks fans bombard the All Blacks on X (Twitter)It's already on X (Twitter) - The Springboks fans bombarded the All Blacks page after their team announcement. Read more ⮕

– The last time the All Blacks did a ‘Haka’ at a RWC finalThis is what happened when the All Blacks last did a 'Haka' at a Rugby World Cup final in 2015. Take a look... Read more ⮕

Thembi Seete Serves Fashion Goals in ‘Idols SA’ Photo Dump and Receives Praise From Somizi MhlongoThembi Seete recently stunned fans with her latest 'Idols SA' look. The singer rocked an Otsile 'Otiz' Sefolo number that even Somizi Mhlongo bowed his head to. Read more ⮕

Mzansi Overjoyed as Bongi Mbonambi Cleared of Racism Allegations, to Start in World Cup FinalBongi Mbonambi has been cleared of racism allegations and will start in the World Cup final on Saturday. The player has grown from humble beginnings. Read more ⮕

Woman Serenades Man at Groove, TikTok Video Gives Mzansi Second-Hand EmbarrassmentA TikTok video shows a woman serenading a man in a spontaneous public display of affection. Mzansi peeps were amused by the nerve-wracking viral video. Read more ⮕

Video of Kairo and her late father, Kiernan Forbes leaves Mzansi in tears (Watch)Caught on Camera are real life moments from armed robberies to near death experiences that will shock you and leave you terrified. Read more ⮕