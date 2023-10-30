Mzansi's ballers celebrate Springbok triumph!

South Africa's ballers, from various club allegiances, have come together to celebrate the Springboks' world cup triumph. Check it out!
Players like Darren Keet, Fortune Makaringe and others took to social media to show their appreciation for the rugby team's achievements, while some fans even suggested Bafana Bafana should take lessons from their rugby counterparts!
The Bokke took on the All Blacks in the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in a nail-biting affair that ended 12-11 in favour of the South Africans. It was their second consecutive World Cup triumph and in doing so, the Rainbow Nation became the only country to have won the tournament four times. headtopics.com
The game sparked wild celebrations all across the country, and Mzansi's footballers were no different. They took to Instagram to share their experiences! Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala expressed his support, putting on the green and gold and saying,"we are ready". Meanwhile, Cape Town City goalkeeper Darren Keet shared footage of the scenes that took place after the final whistle from where he was tuned in for the game! Like Shabba, he had also been wearing the Springboks jersey in a day that the country's professional footballers felt what it was like to be on the other side of the pitch once again.
"A night to cherish forever. A United Nation of izinkalakatha," Makaringe wrote on Instagram as he shared his experience of the night as a supporter. His teammate Bandile Shandu was one of the people with him on the night to share the memory. headtopics.com
While everything is rosy on the rugby side of things, football enthusiasts in Mzansi suggested that Bafana take lessons from the Boks, and wished the football team had the same confidence.