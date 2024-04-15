The debate caused a divide among netizens, where some spoke for Coffee while others weighed on why Tyla was a bigger starSource: Instagram's star continues to rise, the singer's success and popularity have been compared to those of other local stars before her.Mzansi reacts to Tyla and Black Coffee comparison

Netizens dragged the YouTubers for overlooking other artists' success, including Black Coffee's, also noting that they are too young to know better:"They're kids, I know, research matters. Brenda Fassie was the biggest superstar. Don't take my word, ask the parents. Trust me, Brenda was larger than life."MasingaMbongeni said:

"I agree with them. There’s a difference between being a superstar and just being famous. Coffee is huge overseas, but I don’t think he’s a superstar in SA.""Tyla is followed by paparazzi, and that’s on a whole another level. I’m sorry, but Tyla is hugeTyla wants South African dancers for upcoming tour, Mzansi approves:"RSA runs deep in her DNA"

This, of course, had Mzansi gushing over her sentiments about South African dance culture, where fans backed her claims that Mzansi dancers are top-tier.

Tyla Black Coffee Comparison Success Popularity Netizens Debate Superstars Youtubers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brieflyza / 🏆 10. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyla Features Kelvin Momo on Debut Album, Mzansi Can’t Keep Calm Over Album TracklistGrammy-award winning artist Tyla has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album release. In the debut album, she features SA Amapiano star Kelvin Momo.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Tyla Wants South African Dancers for Upcoming Tour, Mzansi Approves: “RSA Runs Deep in Her DNA”Tyla is apparently getting ready for her tour and shared what she wouldn't compromise on for her shows. She revealed that she wants Mzansi dancers on tour with her.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

PepsiCo helps launch Mzansi Black Business Accelerator programmeThe PepsiCo Foundation has partnered with local entities to form the Mzansi Black Business Accelerator programme.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Nota Baloyi Reacts to Tyla’s ‘Water’ Hitting 500 Million Views on SpotifyNota Baloyi has taken to his social media page to share his thoughts on Tyla's success. The star said the country should ensure her success doesn't go to waste.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Ouch: Tyla rejects US streamer Kai Cenat in front of 150k viewers'Getting rejected on live in front of 150k people is sick work,' a fan said after watching Tyla reject famous streamer Kai Cenat.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Tyla and Kai Cenat Nail the Tshwala Bami Dance Challenge, Fans Impressed: “That’s Classic”Grammy Award-winning South African star Tyla and American media personality Kai Cenat attempted the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge in a trending clip.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »