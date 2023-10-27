Mzansi lady steals show with epic dance to Mandoza Ahead of Rugby World Cup (Video)

Scrolling mindlessly on social media and watching TikTok videos, reels, and Instagram stories can be a mind-numbing activity for most. Our TikTok video of the day has made it easier for you.TikTok Video: Mzansi lady steals show with epic dance to Mandoza Ahead of Rugby World CupNews in a minute video

from The South African YouTube page for all that you need to know! Looking for a shortcut to The South African while you’re at it for drive-through news. Get everything you need to know on the go at your convenience!

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

RWC: Mandoza’s ‘Nkalakatha’ Grows Popular Ahead of Anticipated Springboks and All Blacks ClashMandoza's 2000 smash hit, 'Nkalakatha' is still making waves 23 years later. The song has grown much popular as South Africans prepare for the RWC final. Read more ⮕

Woman Serenades Man at Groove, TikTok Video Gives Mzansi Second-Hand EmbarrassmentA TikTok video shows a woman serenading a man in a spontaneous public display of affection. Mzansi peeps were amused by the nerve-wracking viral video. Read more ⮕

Young Girl Shares TikTok Video of Teachers Spoiling Class With KFC, Mzansi Share School MemoriesA young schoolgirl shared a TikTok video of her teachers spoiling them with lunch for KFC. Mzansi people shared memories of their educators and school days. Read more ⮕

Woman and Friends Glow-Up Transformation Stuns Mzansi, TikTok Video Clocks 1.7M ViewsA woman shared a TikTok video of the then and now challenge showcasing how different they looked since they highschool.The video clocked 1.7M views. Read more ⮕

Springbok's Manie Libbok Reacts to Adoring Fan in Heartwarming TikTok Video, Mzansi Netizens MovedSpringbok fly half Immanuel Libbok's heart melted when he saw a clip of one of his youngest fans pretending to be him in a viral TikTok video by supersportofficial. Read more ⮕

Mzansi Man’s Epic Payday Celebration Amuses the Internet, Funny TikTok Video Gets 1.3 Million ViewsA man who got his paycheque was overjoyed and splurged on takeaways. He shared a TikTok viral video bragging about the company he works for that pays well. Read more ⮕