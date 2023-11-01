Myanmar’s primates and their guardians need more support, study says

The study authors encourage conservation funders to not view Myanmar as a “no-go” zone due to the political situation, and propose recommendations to strengthen the field of primatology within the country.

As the meeting point of the South Asia, China, and Southeast Asia landmasses, Myanmar is a biological melting pot. Some 20 species of primate have been recorded within the country’s borders, making it the seventh most primate-rich country in Asia. However, 90% of the gibbons, slow lorises, langurs, macaques and snub-nosed monkeys that live there are listed as threatened with extinction (vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered) on the IUCN Red List.

Based on a literature review and interviews with top primate experts in Myanmar, the study found that populations of three species cling on in small, isolated fragments of remaining habitat. For instance, the Popa langur (, is thought to remain across four precariously isolated patches of forest in Myanmar’s central plains, numbering fewer than 260 individuals.

Cheyne said finding ways to plug knowledge gaps is vitally important to reverse population declines. Progress to this end has been made recently, she said, despite the challenges in Myanmar that have essentially curtailed travel of foreign scientists into the country.

Researchers in Myanmar carry out field work to study the Skywalker hoolock gibbon. Image courtesy of the Nature Conservation Society-Myanmar.

