'My son's talent united our family': Siya Kolisi's dad recalls fond memories

Fezakele Kolisi is confident that the Boks will bring back the cup in Saturday's World Cup Rugby final match against New Zealand.Bok captain Siya Kolisi's father says his son's rugby"gift" brought their broken family back together but he believes Siya's determination will ensure the Springboks bring back the Rugby World Cup trophy.

An excited Fezakela Kolisi told News24 he had no doubt in his mind that his son and the rest of the Bok team would give their very best to make the nation's victory dreams come true.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

