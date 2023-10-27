Musos back on solid ground

I had a neighbour whose wife was called Susan. I loved their love — how gentle and soft they were with each other.in 2014, he would play the song loudly on his car stereo because he had been locked out of the house for arriving in a rather “friendly” mood in the wee hours of the morning.

This is the magic of The Soil — their music captures the nuances of relationships and the essence of love. “We took a seven-year hiatus and that led us into different things, individually. My solo career introduced me to a whole new world I never even knew existed and Phindo also did his own stuff,” says Ntsika, who sings alto in the group.“That’s when the process of the new album started,” he says. “Phindo would come up with a song, and would tell the group what it means to him, and we would lay out the structure as well as the harmonies.

But she is not entirely new to the group. In 2016, when Mda took a sabbatical from The Soil, Matshoba temporarily took her role. However, it was not a matter of filling space for the sake of convenience, as Matshoba is an accomplished artist in her own right. headtopics.com

“We always knew Theo could sing but we quickly found out that she is an amazing writer,” Ntsika says. “It wouldn’t make sense for us to keep Buhle’s parts, knowing that she won’t be there to perform the music.

He continues: “We sent her three songs and within a day she had written verses to all three songs. There is one called Inkanyezi, where she freestyled the verse, but I feel like it came pouring out of her. headtopics.com

Phindo says over the past four years, every time they entered the studio to craft their album, and excitedly told people the music was coming, it would be stagnant — nothing would move until Matshoba arrived.A radiant Matshoba walks in while we are speaking about her and I can immediately feel the energy that brings The Soil together. “I feel like they are my older brothers — that is how they treat me,” she says.

