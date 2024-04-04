Murder Trial of Former Mayor Moses Maluleke

Members of the Maluleke family and some community members are pictured at the High Court in Polokwane during proceedings of former Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke's murder trial on 05 June 2023. Shumani Nemadzodzi, Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Pfunzo Lidzebe and Tshianeo Munyai are being tried for Maluleke’s murder. The defence lawyer representing Baloyi and Mudau had made an application for charges against the two to be dropped.

Advocate Amukelani Baloyi said that there is insufficient evidence linking the two accused with the killing. “There is no evidence on the table, especially with regards to the nature of the evidence presented – there is no evidence that accused number four committed the offense which he could be convicted of. I’m also moving to accused number three my lady, Mr Mudau. He is also facing similar charges as accused number four and the evidence led is five witnesses and confessions – the state witness did not give any evidenc

