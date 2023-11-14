'Murder By Appointment': Former Chairperson of Pretoria Rugby Club Shot and Killed

'Murder By Appointment': Pretoria Rugby Club's Former Chairperson Jaco Basson Shot And Killed - Pretoria Rugby club's former chairperson, Jaco Basson, was shot and killed at Modise Stand in Winterveld on Sunday. Here's What You Need To Know About The Panama Papers Of The Drug World - A colossal hack of emails from the Colombian prosecutor's office has resulted in a treasure trove of revelations about modern day organised crime and cocaine trafficking.

Lost Illusions: The Untold Story Of The Hit Show’s Poisonous Culture - The show was a groundbreaking smash, but behind the scenes it devolved into such toxicity that even co-showrunner Damon Lindelof now says of his leadership: “I failed.” A powerful excerpt from the new book Burn It Down. Iceland Volcano: How Big Could Eruption Be And Will It Produce Another Huge Ash Cloud? - As Iceland braces for another volcanic eruption, we hear from experts about what the event is likely to be like and if it will replicate the disruption caused by Eyjafjallajokull in 201

South Africa Headlines Read more: 2OCEANSVİBE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOKSBURGNEWS: Meet Boksburg Rugby Club’s new chairpersonBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Renier Mostert takes over as chairperson of Boksburg Rugby ClubRenier Mostert, a former rugby referee, has been elected as the new chairperson of Boksburg Rugby Club. He aims to lead the club to the Valke Peregrine League final in the upcoming season.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: South Africa's Teams in United Rugby ChampionshipThe first month of the third season of the URC is following the script of the first one: South Africa’s teams go north, most of them struggled, they lose two, three and four matches, and are written off at the end of November. Then the northern teams come to South Africa in December and January and by February, South Africa’s teams are top of the charts and leading the charge into the tail end of the league season, and primed to host play-off matches in May.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Wallabies great: ‘Magnificent’ Boks not killing rugbyWhile the Springboks’ triumph has been less warmly received in some parts of the world, their status as world champions is nothing more than their brilliance and fortitude deserves, says former Wallabies wing.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

2OCEANSVİBE: Two Daycare Workers Busted For Running A ‘Child Fight Club’ [Video]South African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Judge allows leading of car tracking evidence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trialThe State wants the data to be used to determine the movements of the vehicles that escorted Bongani Ntanzi to make his confession statements in June 2020.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »