Murdah Bongz Gets Candid About His Bromance With DJ Black Coffee in Kaya 959 Interview Video

Murdah Bongz opened up about his bromance with fellow musician DJ Black Coffee during a Kaya 959 interview.

"Black Coffee has been like a brother to me. Whatever I do not understand, I ask him, and I have been looking up to him since the days of Black Motion. He is the guy who contributes a lot in terms of the directions.

"I would send him songs and he would approve. We don't only speak about music. We speak about the things of life, how to behave. Sometimes he comes to me for advice and with the small knowledge I know I give it to him."

