Municipality in Limpopo demands repayment of double salary Christmas bonus

A cash-strapped municipality in Limpopo erroneously gave its councillors and officials a double salary Christmas bonus in December. Now the Mopani district municipality wants the money back, and they're giving the unlucky culprits till the end of the month to pay back their excesses. Only in South Africa. The irregular payments totalled R4.5 million, per The Citizen, while they have only received R696,459.

91 back from some councillors, officials and EPWP beneficiaries, according to municipal manager Tshepo Mogano. He said the payments total was R4 531 840.19, of which R1,917,398.66 was paid to Extended Public Work Programme (EPWP) beneficiaries, who accounted for 42% of the overpayment, councillors were paid R665,840.61 while the remainder was paid to senior managers and other officials, including deputy managers. At a council meeting at the municipal chamber in Giyani on Monday, this salary saga topped the agenda, with opposition parties grilling management and demanding answers

