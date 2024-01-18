Multiple Accidents and Injuries Reported on Wet and Flooded Roads in KwaZulu-Natal

Emergency services have reported multiple accidents and injuries on wet and flooded roads. KwaZulu-Natal paramedics had their hands full on Wednesday, having to attend to multiple accidents along major and secondary roads as heavy rains again battered the province, which is still reeling from flooding over the past week. The South African Weather Service issued a level 5 warning for disruptive rains and possible flooding in the province.

“Significant rainfall is expected and given the recent flooding across the province, the soil is still saturated. More than 80mm of rainfall accumulation is predicted in some places along the coast and the northern interior of KZN. There is a high risk of widespread flooding,” warned the weather service





