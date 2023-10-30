MTN restates Nigeria foreign-exchange losses, appeals tax demand

MTN revised its estimate of unrealised foreign-exchange losses in Nigeria, and said it’ll appeal a new tax demand by the authorities in the West African nation.

The company’s Nigerian unit recognised additional unrealised foreign-exchange losses on outstanding matured trade obligations and increased net finance costs for the six months through June, after incorrectly measuring them before, it said in a statement on Monday. That means MTN Group’s earnings per share for the first half were also restated and are now 13% lower than the Johannesburg-based company reported previously.

Nigeria is MTN’s biggest market by subscribers and the Lagos-listed unit MTN Nigeria Communications contributes more than a third of the group’s total revenue. The company will also challenge an order by the Nigerian Tax Tribunal to pay $47.8 million in taxes. The evaluation pertains to a value-added tax assessment for the periods covering 2007 and 2010-17, it said.“Having reviewed this outcome and considering input from tax and legal consultants, MTN Nigeria has resolved to appeal the decision,” the company said. headtopics.com

