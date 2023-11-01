Mthethwa steals the show with R7k sneakers and his 'baby'

Mthethwa took to social media to share the esteemed snaps of him wearing the pricey shoes and his beloved Volkswagen Polo. The footwear he had on was a pair of Karl Lagerfeld Kapri Plexiconic. The upper part of the shoe consists of white leather, while at the bottom it has a black gel translucent sole, white laces, and the logo is unmissable.

The brand itself stems from a German fashion designer of the same name who began his career in fashion in the 1950s. So by association, the shoe is very valuable because of its brand and the rich history that comes with it.

Although, that value and that history does not come cheap. According to the Hydraulic Store, getting your hands on a shoe like Mthethwa's would cost you around R7 790. "It’s not just a Polo," he wrote on his Instagram page,"that’s my BABY."For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOCCER_LADUMA: Pirates' New Target After Missing Out On MthethwaPirates' New Target After Missing Out On Mthethwa

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

THESANEWS: Latest Kaizer Chiefs suspension a blessing in disguise?Kaizer Chiefs will be without Sibongiseni Mthethwa for their next league encounter, but there's a huge upside to that.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: A brave horse independently opens a door to sneak [Video]Looking for quick motivational, fun & entertaining videos to boost your mood? We've got you covered with our YouTube shorts of the day!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: 'Dr Matthew Lani' released from custody, charges droppedThe case against well-known social media influencer, Matthew Lani, has been dropped. The Gauteng Department of Health opened a criminal case against Lani earlier this month, and he was arrested on Sunday night, after he was caught trying to sneak into the Helen Joseph Hospital.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: Pirates' New Target After Missing Out On MthethwaPirates' New Target After Missing Out On Mthethwa

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »