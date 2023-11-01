MTBPS: worse deficit, no major bailouts, but cuts to size of government

He emphasised that public finances were significantly weaker, with the main budget deficit increasing by R54.7 billion compared to the 2023 main budget estimates. The main budget deficit forecast for 2023 has worsened to 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to the 4% estimated in the February budget.

The only major announcement in the MTBPS was the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant had been extended for another year at an additional cost of R34 billion. Debt-servicing costs as a share of revenue will increase from 20.7% in 2023/2024 to 22.1% in 2026/2027.Spending has been revised down by R21 billion for the current financial year, while an additional R24 billion will be used for the 2023/2024 public sector wage increase and only for key departments such as education, health and police services.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: MTBPS: R56.8 billion budget shortfall expected as government finances go from bad to worseMTBPS: R56.8 billion budget shortfall expected as government finances go from bad to worse

Source: News24 | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's financesWith revenue less than projected, soaring debt-interest costs and an underperforming economy, Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana has indicated that taxes can be expected to increase in the new financial year.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

MONEYWEB: What Enoch Godongwana should announce in the MTBPSBusa says finance minister should cut spending and stay away from tax hikes.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: MTBPS: Unions set to complain, with business asking for cutsFinance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, faces a pivotal moment as the country teeters on the brink of a financial crisis.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for GodongwanaThe government is indebted to the tune of around R5 trillion, but some economists believe the country is not at a crisis level just yet.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »