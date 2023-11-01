MTBPS: Plans for an overhaul as SOEs continue to drag SA further into junk status

Man fears for his life after exposing Mandla Lamba's alleged scooter scamUnisa has been under the spotlight for various reasons, including allegations of corruption, maladministration and financial irregularities, with Minister Blade Nzimande placing it under administration last week. Do you think Nzimande’s move was the right one?Yes, Unisa is being run to the ground

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: Increasing taxes will not resolve SA's fiscal crisis, says DA ahead of MTBPSThe Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will not support any more debt transfers from ailing state-owned companies when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: MTBPS: What to watch out for – government debt, SEO bailouts and tax reformsThe MTBPS is important because it will provide a clearer picture of government's commitment to fiscal consolidation and potential for economic growth.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: MTBPS: Expert warns of borrowing necessity as tax increases off the tableMTBPS: The analyst put infrastructure, along with energy – especially Eskom – as two non-negotiables when it came to spending.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Cosatu calls for greater allocations for public service in MTBPS - SABC NewsFinance Minister to deliver the midterm budget tomorrow.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: Labour federations expect Godongwana to refrain from 'austerity measures'Trade union federations want Finance Ministerthe minister Enoch Godongwana to protect the public sector when he navigates South Africa's fiscus, and map a way forward for the country's finances.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Unions want Gondgwana to consider service delivery when he tables MTBPSTrade union federations Cosatu and Saftu said that the minister must protect the public sector as he attempts to navigate South Africa’s fiscus and map a way forward for the country’s finances.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »