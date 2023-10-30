MTBPS: ‘Opportunity to build confidence on several fronts’

Sport has the remarkable ability to show us who we can be. The Springboks’ nail-biting win was the result of dedication, hard work, an excellent plan and unrelenting delivery on the field — my congratulations to the team on their brilliant performance.

Another performance this week is going to be as critical to our plans to turn our economy into a winner. The medium-term budget policy statement is critical for business confidence. I hope we will see a clear commitment to fiscal discipline, spending decisions that support growth and backing for the structural reforms we need to get the economy growing.

I expect the minister to hold the line, while also maintaining balance between spending and investing – consumption expenditure does not grow the economy. We need to see investment, particularly in the infrastructure required to drive economic growth. The minister has signalled that some infrastructure spending will be delayed as the government seeks to shore up cash to manage the shortfall. The fiscal discipline that implies is good for business confidence, though infrastructure is key to resolving constraints on the economy. headtopics.com

These competing demands make the minister’s job very difficult. I wrote in yesterday’s Sunday Times that there is a straightforward way to help relieve the pressure – embrace the private sector. Partnerships can enable extensive investment in infrastructure, but by the private sector instead of the state, as we’re seeing in electricity. Business has also been a partner in supporting the state’s capacity.

But I want to make it clear that this is not a blank cheque nor an invitation to dependency. The objective is to support the development of state’s capacity for to manage the economy and provide services. This support must be appropriately regulated. headtopics.com