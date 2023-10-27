MTBPS: No positive story for Godongwana to tell

Finance minister, Enoch Godongwana, will not have a positive story to tell when he delivers the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday. There will also be no room for unbudgeted expenditure and further bailouts for state-owned entities.

“Diminishing revenue performance amid power supply and logistic constraints, as well as a moderation in key export prices, has rekindled concerns about the fiscus. Misspending, as opposed to just excessive expenditure and poor revenue growth have contributed to the precarious financial position,” Jee-A van der Linde, senior economist, says.

Van der Linde says these two parastatals present the biggest risk to economic growth due to their size and strategic importance. “We expect a total tax revenue shortfall of up to R30 billion in 2023/2024. That is a significant improvement over an earlier prognosis of around R50 billion, following strong collections of 10.4% more compared to a year ago of corporate income tax during August that included the first provisional tax payments for companies with February year-ends.” headtopics.com

“The South African socio-political environment makes Treasury’s ability to enact spending reforms more challenging. “Over the medium term, the carry through effect from the unbudgeted wage increase together with the evolvement of social spending, (the size and shape of the Social Relief of Distress Grant and the ongoing financial and operational distress at SOEs) are major risks to fiscal sustainability.”Wider deficit and higher debt in MTBPS

