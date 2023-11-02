MTBPS: New energy vehicle policy announcement disappoints

He said such a pronouncement “would be a critical step to secure the future of the automotive industry in South Africa”.“The lack of the NEV regulatory framework could result in South African automobile makers facing the threat of losing significant investment for local production,” he said.‘Existential threat to vehicle production’

He said this transition will require balancing domestic market demand, establishing renewable energy-based charging infrastructure and supporting production.SA to get over 100 new vehicle charging stations

“As such, the government plans to implement tax and expenditure measures to support the automotive sector during this transition.Godongwana added that part of the broader strategy includes collaborating with other African countries to develop battery production capacity on the continent “by pooling the critical mineral resource base that Africa is endowed with”.

Mark Raine, co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) and executive director of MBSA passenger cars, stressed at the same conference the need for urgency from the government on the NEV policy. “But the right level of urgency is required. If you are late to the party, you have to accelerate to get going,” he said.

“Let’s not create policies which will come into effect in 2028. That’s not going to help because you are late to the party,” he said.The government published an Auto Green Paper on the advancement of NEVs in South Africa in May 2021, with the stated aim of finalising the strategy within 90 days to allow the policy proposals to be submitted to cabinet for consideration by October 2021.

