MTBPS: Godongwana tries to tackle municipal debt, electricity and Transnet

By October 2023, 67 municipalities applied, totalling R56.8 billion or 97% of total municipal debt owed to Eskom at the end of March 2023. So far, 28 applications have been approved, while the rest are being assessed and verified with provincial treasuries.said the ultimate goal is to transform these municipalities by empowering them to build financial resilience, amplify their capacity to generate sustainable revenue and rekindle a culture of paying for services rendered.

With South Africa’s traditional trading partners intensifying their decarbonisation plans, Godongwana said the transition to new energy vehicles (NEVs) poses an existential threat to South African vehicle production.

Many experts were expecting Godongwana to address the problems with logistics in the country as this is an important impediment to economic growth. He said rail underperformance is estimated to have cost up to 5% of GDP in 2022, with losses in the region of R50 billion in the minerals sector alone.

He said this approach is consistent with the key lesson from reforming the electricity sector, that resolving challenges must be based on transforming the sector and not trying to save an entity. Transnet’s performance has been underwhelming and its operations have been strained by a worsening financial state and recognising the seriousness of the situation, Treasury is working with Transnet and the department of public enterprises to ensure that Transnet can meet its immediate debt obligations.

