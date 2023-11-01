MTBPS: Godongwana to have tighter fist on Eskom's loan, reveals new conditions

Godongwana tabled his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, which placed new conditions on Eskom’s R250 billion debt relief. The minister also tabled amendments to the Eskom Debt Relief Act to give him the power to reduce future allocations.In another development, the Treasury will also write off billions in debt owed to Eskom by municipalities over the next three years.

National Treasury said Eskom continued to be at the centre of the country’s economic woes, with more load shedding so far in 2023 than the whole of 2023. But Godongwana said the loan extended to Eskom to get its house in order would now be handled differently.

He warned that if Eskom didn’t meet the strict conditions, the loan would also not be converted into equity at the end of the financial year. "These principles and strict conditionalities, greatly enhanced by the amendment, are a key part of how we will deal with Eskom and all other state-owned entities, to avoid a repeat of the mistakes of previous bailouts."

In another major shift, Godongwana said municipalities were invited to apply for relief for their debt arrears up to 31 March 2023. "The debt-relief arrangement for Eskom outlined in the 2023 budget noted that a large proportion of outstanding municipal debt is owed to Eskom. National government has introduced support to relieve municipalities of debt to Eskom."

