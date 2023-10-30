MTBPS: Godongwana should address SA’s economic slump, joblessness

The medium-term budget should be an opportunity for the Finance Minister to plug the gaps to grow the ailing economy.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during the 2023 National Budget Speech at the Cape Town City Hall on 22 February 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas Cuts he will make but the jury is still out on how much Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will push belt-tightening in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday. However, the former trade unionist gave some hope that it will be a snick rather than a gash. He had to choose between addressing fiscal reality and unprecedented outright criticisms from a chorus of leaders within his ANC allies who cautioned him to not even think about reducing public expenditure.

He had to choose between addressing fiscal reality and unprecedented outright criticisms from a chorus of leaders within his ANC allies who cautioned him to not even think about reducing public expenditure.A recent report by the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) says government should focus on the rule of law, addressing the crises in energy and logistics, and stabilising public finances. headtopics.com

“The essential precondition of growth in South Africa today is that you can’t start to rise until you have stopped falling,” says the CDE report. But Godongwana is in a dilemma, having to embark on a strict belt-tightening exercise on the eve of a crucial elections in which the governing ANC was anticipated to fall below 50% threshold for the first time since Nelson Mandela’s historic 1994 electoral victory.) spokesperson Matthew Parks said Godongwana’s MTBPS should be an opportunity for him to plug the gaps to grow the ailing economy, slash unemployment and start building the state capacity to deliver the goods.

