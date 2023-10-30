MTBPS: Godongwana plans to raise borrowing to cushion the blow of budget cuts

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has suggested that this week’s mid-term budget will be grim as he warns of government coffers running dry by March next year if something is not done to clean up poor public finances.He admitted at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s annual Inclusive Growth Forum over the weekend that the Treasury has had to make some tough calls on government spending.

The minister says while the picture looks grim, he’ll also use the opportunity to highlight the good that’s been happening.

