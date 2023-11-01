MTBPS: Enoch Godongwana Delivers Bleak Mid-Term Budget With R5.2 Trillion Debt Forecast for 2024/25

Briefly News took a look at how much money has been allocated to sectors and how much debt the country owes Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in South Africa, covered policy changes and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.The government has slashed spending and forecasts over R5 trillion in debt in the next two financial years. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Ben185The Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana delivered his Mid-Term Budget Policy Speech for the 2024/2025 financial year, and things do not look good.

to The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, and it will continue until the social grant system is reviewed comprehensively.The government allocated R21.2 billion to the Municipal Disaster Recovery Grant and R372 million to the Municipal Disaster Response Grant to help restore infrastructure destroyed by disasters like theif there were to be a Basic Income Grant.

