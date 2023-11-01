MTBPS: Cutting government spending, keeping the SRD grant

He said government made a strategic decision to allocate funds to sectors that are personnel heavy, such as health, education and police services with additional funding of R24 billion this year and R74 billion over the medium term to fund the 2023/2024 wage increase and the associated carry-through costs.
The presidential employment initiative will also be extended for another year by repurposing a portion of funds from existing public employment programmes, such as the Expanded Public Works Programme and the Community Works Programme while a comprehensive review of public employment programmes is underway.Additional allocations for the current year was also made for unforeseeable and unavoidable events.
Noting that financially stable municipalities are the foundation of the nation’s economic prosperity, Godongwana talked about water provision and the management and state of the country’s wastewater systems.
He said Treasury will also work with local governments and the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs to develop new funding models, so that municipalities can continue to earn revenue through the transition to more self-generation of electricity by firms and households.
