MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's finances

With revenue less than projected, soaring debt-interest costs and an underperforming economy, Gondongwana has indicated that taxes can be expected to increase in the new financial year. But he has provided some cushion for the vulnerable, extending the original COVID-19 social relief of distress grant for another year, to March 2025.Coupled with relentless power cuts, a deteriorating rail network and poor port operations, businesses are struggling and fewer goods are being transported.
Godongwana said the economy was not generating sufficient revenue to service the country’s debt over the long term."The decisions we have taken include spending reductions and reprioritisation, while also taking concrete steps to support growth. None of these decisions are taken lightly. they are taken with the short- and long-term viability of public finances in mind, and in the interests of balanced and inclusive growth.
It will cost government another R33 billion to extend the R350 social relief of distress grant by another year.
South Africa Headlines
