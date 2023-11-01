MTBPS 2023: Enoch Godongwana Says R34 Billion To Be Added to R350 Grant, South Africa Displeased

South Africans were unhappy and believed that this amount of money was unnecessary, and the president of the National Union of Municipal Chambers of Commerce and Industry said this money could be used to empower SMEsTebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political coverage to Daily Sun, Capricorn Post and Vutivi Business News for eight years.

South Africans were unhappy with the announcement that the SRD grant would have R34 billion added to it. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesThe Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana revealed that the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) fund will be extended until 2025, with R34 billion earmarked to support the unemployed. South Africans were disappointed in the government and pointed out that this money could be used to create employment..

"Currently, the government cannot create more jobs, and the government plans to create jobs through SMMEs. We, therefore, expect all efforts to be on SMMEs, because in other countries SMMEs employ 50% to 80% of the workforce. There is room for SMMEs to create jobs with proper support," he added.Netizens on Facebook disapproved of the allocation and criticised the government, who they believe are doing little to tackle the issue of unemployment.Tlhologelo C.

“Matric exams have started, and loadshedding was reimplemented. This shows that Rugby was more important than education in this country. But I am not surprised. All ANC members have no proper educational background, so I don’t expect them to understand the importance of education.”

